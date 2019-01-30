There will be no curbside trash collection in York City on Thursday, Jan. 31, and Friday, Feb. 1, due to dangerous temperatures and windchill forecast throughout the county, the city announced in a news release on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Double bag limits will be accepted from York City customers on Monday, Feb. 4, and Tuesday, Feb. 5, according to the release.

"In addition, York City refuse customers are asked to be patient and to make special efforts during winter’s harsh weather. Properly prepare all items placed for collection. Trash collection in good weather is a tough job. Wind, rain, snow and ice present many additional challenges for collection crews, often resulting in sprains and similar injuries, frostbite and even worse," the release states.

Residents can take the following measures to help during inclement weather:

Place all trash in securely tied, heavy bags (maximum 32 gallons and 40 pounds) or place tied bags in trash cans with tight fitting lids (max. 32 gallons and 40 pounds).

In case of snow, it is recommended that customers use dark-colored bags so they are visible against snow-covered ground.

Uncover and clear a path to all items.

In cases of heavy snow accumulation, place items on top of or in front of snow piles directly along the collection route, so they are easily accessible by collection crews.

In case of wind, consider using tied trash bags instead of trash cans that could blow into the streets before or after being emptied.

Do not place unscheduled large items or trash in excess of your bag limit. They will not be collected.

Be sure all items are placed at the pick-up point by 6 a.m. the day of collection. Crews begin at 6 a.m. and will not return for items that are set out late.

