Weather prompts delays, closures in York County schools
Tuesday's snow and road conditions have prompted several York County schools to open late or close Wednesday.
The following schools are closed Wednesday:
Eastern York School District
Red Lion School District
Southeastern School District
Southern York County School District
York City School District
York County School of Technology
The following districts will be operating on a two-hour delay schedule Wednesday:
Central York School District
Dallastown Area School District
Dover Area School District
Hanover Public School District
Northeastern School District
Northern York County School District
Spring Grove Area School District
West Shore School District
West York Area School District
York Suburban School District
Additionally, classes for students at Harrisburg Area Community College, Penn State York and York College will 10 a.m.
