Tuesday's snow and road conditions have prompted several York County schools to open late or close Wednesday.

The following schools are closed Wednesday:

Eastern York School District

Red Lion School District

Southeastern School District

Southern York County School District

York City School District

York County School of Technology

The following districts will be operating on a two-hour delay schedule Wednesday:

Central York School District

Dallastown Area School District

Dover Area School District

Hanover Public School District

Northeastern School District

Northern York County School District

Spring Grove Area School District

West Shore School District

West York Area School District

York Suburban School District

Additionally, classes for students at Harrisburg Area Community College, Penn State York and York College will 10 a.m.

