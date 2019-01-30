Buy Photo U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker speaks during a debate with challenger Jess King at Eastern York High School Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. The two are running for the 11th Congressional District seat. The event was sponsored by WGAL-TV and the York County Economic Alliance. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker will officially open offices in Hanover and Red Lion to serve his new York County constituents on Monday, Feb. 11.

The sophomore Republican, representing Lancaster County and southern York County in the 11th District, announced the opening of the offices in a Wednesday, Jan. 30, news release.

He had previously represented the 16th District, which didn't include any part of York County. But the state Supreme Court last year redrew congressional lines due to Republican-favored gerrymandering.

“I’m excited to represent the people of York County," Smucker said. "Having two offices there will be a great way to get to know my new constituents."

Smucker's offices in Lancaster and Washington, D.C., already boast their aid to locals who are seeking help with federal agencies. Since 2017, the offices have completed more than 2,100 cases and returned more than $1 million to constituents, the release states.

The two new offices will be operating at the following locations beginning Monday, Feb 11:

Red Lion: 100 Redco Ave., hours 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., call 717-969-6133.

100 Redco Ave., hours 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., call 717-969-6133. Hanover: 118 Carlisle St., hours 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., call 717-969-6132.

An open house for the Red Lion office will be held 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20. An open house for the Hanover office will be held at the same time the following day.

Smucker was one of six of the state's congressional incumbents who reported having issues opening local offices in their new districts after redistricting.

Per U.S. House rules, members-elect cannot use any expenditures or take official actions, including toward offices in their new districts, until they're sworn in, which this year occurred on Jan. 3.

While the rules typically only impact freshmen lawmakers, redistricting left a variety of members whose districts were shifted in the same boat.

Bradford Fitch, president of the Congressional Management Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works with congressional members to enhance their operations, said the issue had never come up in his three decades of congressional experience.

