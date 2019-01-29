CLOSE Poor Richard, of York Slumbering Groundhog Lodge, makes his prediction at York Elks Lodge in York City, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.

Two annual York County Groundhog Day festivities are returning on Saturday, Feb. 2, as community members gather for predictions on whether spring will arrive early or late.

In York City, the York Slumbering Ground Hog Lodge will host its 91st celebration at sunrise, or 7:15 a.m., at the York Elks Lodge No. 213, 223 N. George St.

Pre-festivities begin at 6:30 a.m. with a breakfast to follow, according to a Facebook event. The ceremony will begin with the annual reciting of the Groundhog pledge, then the induction of new lodge members and conclude with the reading of the prognostications or weather predictions.

York Slumbering Groundhog Lodge's mascot, Poor Richard, proclaims, "Early spring is the thing," during the 90th annual Groundhog Day event at York Elk Lodge 213 in York City, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo

The lodge's "Poor Richard" groundhog has rarely been wrong in his prediction since the lodge was founded in 1928, according to the group.

Any dues-paying member of any Elks Lodge or community member can join the York Slumbering Ground Hog Lodge for $5 a year. The proceeds go to local charities.

Dover Doug: Dover Township Recreation will also host its annual spring weather prediction event on Saturday.

Dover Doug will predict spring weather at 7 a.m. at the Log House at Dover Community Park, 2481 W. Canal Road, according to a Facebook event.

All who attend the prognostication will receive a free ticket to the pancake breakfast that will follow from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Those who don't make it to the park at 7 a.m. to hear Dover Doug's predictions can pay for a ticket to the breakfast. Adults tickets are $5, senior tickets are $3, children tickets are $3. Children under 2 are free.

