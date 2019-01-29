Sen. Phillips-Hill's office to help elderly, disabled apply for rebates
State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill's office is offering to help local senior citizens and disabled individuals apply for the state's Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.
The program provides rebates on property taxes and rent paid by senior citizens and disabled individuals in 2018, and those interested can receive an application at the York Township Republican's office, located at 6872 Susquehanna Trail South.
To be eligible, applicants must be either at least 65 years old, a widow or widower of 50 years old or a permanently disabled individual of 18 years old.
Applicants must also be either homeowners with a household income of $35,000 or less or renters with an income of $15,000 or less, excluding half of Social Security income and Railroad Retirement Tier 1 benefits.
The maximum rebates for homeowners based on income are below. For renters, the rebates for incomes up to $15,000 are the same:
- $0 to $8,000: $650 rebate
- $8,001 to $15,000: $500 rebate
- $15,001 to $18,000: $300 rebate
- $18,001 to $35,000: $250 rebate
Phillips-Hill's York office is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. If those interested are unable to visit Phillips-Hill's office, they can also call at 717-741-4648.
The deadline for applications to be returned to the state is June 30.
— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.
Meet our staff: Logan Hullinger John Pavoncello, The York Dispatch
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.