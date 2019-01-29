Buy Photo Erin Orwig, designer of the Kindness Coin, left, hands President Commissioner Susan Byrnes the first Kindness Coin to be awarded to Jeff Stubbs, right, a York County maintenance employee, for his actions helping a stranded motorist, Thursday, December 20, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York may be one step closer to achieving 10,000 Acts of Kindness on Friday, Feb. 1, at a Valentine's Day-themed First Friday activity hosted by Creative York.

Between 5 and 9 p.m., residents are invited to create valentines at Creative York, 10 N. Beaver St. A kindness coin will be given to anyone who creates extra valentines to be donated to a local senior center, according to a Creative York release.

Those who receive a coin are invited to the 10,000 Acts of Kindness Festival on June 30 at Penn Park, where 10,000 area residents will celebrate the kindness gifted throughout the year.

On Friday, gallery visitors can also meet local artist and musician Parker James Hooker and see his sculpture "The Kindness Center of York," which includes posters made by York-area students.

Creative York will also display "BLUE," a group exhibit of artwork featuring the color blue, and "WATER ER," an educational, multimedia traveling exhibit focusing on the Susquehanna River.

