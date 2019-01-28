Buy Photo Meadow Manning, 11, of York City, sleds at Reservoir Park in Spring Garden Township Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. More snow is in the forecast for the area later this week. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

York County could see a few inches of snow followed by extremely cold temperatures this week, according to the National Weather Service.

John Banghoff, meteorologist for the weather service in State College, said York County will likely see about 3 to 4 inches of snow Tuesday, Jan. 29.

"We're expecting some snow to start really after midnight tonight and continue on through much of the day Tuesday," he said Monday, Jan. 28.

He said snow will likely start falling between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. and continue until Tuesday evening.

“We are expecting precipitation to be pretty steady throughout much of the day,” Banghoff said.

He said both the morning and evening commutes will be impacted by the snowfall.

Banghoff also said it is possible that rain or sleet will mix in during the first part of the day Tuesday.

The weather service issued a winter weather advisory starting 1 a.m. Tuesday through 1 a.m. Wednesday. Adams and Lancaster counties are included as well.

After snow: After Tuesday's snowfall, the remainder of the week will see below-freezing temperatures.

“Wednesday morning low temperatures are going to be nearly in the single digits,” Banghoff said.

There will be a high of about 20 degrees, he said, adding that there will be wind chills in the single digits then as well.

The morning of Thursday, Jan. 31, will also be cold, according to Banghoff, who said Thursday's low is expected to be 1 degree.

“The high temperature Thursday is going to be about 15 degrees," he said.

He said wind chills will be right around zero through the afternoon.

The morning of Friday, Feb. 1, will have single-digit low temperatures, with wind chills around zero, he said.

The frigid temperatures are a result of colder associated with a polar vortex to the south, Banghoff said.

Temperatures should warm up over the weekend, he said.

