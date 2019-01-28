Diocese: Declining enrollment prompts merger of two York County Catholic schools
Citing financial challenges in the past several years, the Diocese of Harrisburg announced on Saturday, Jan. 26, that two York County Catholic schools will consolidate at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
St. Joseph School-Dallastown and St. Patrick School will become one school, after consulting with and gaining permission from Bishop William Gainer, according to the diocese's release.
The new combined school, York Catholic Elementary, will open in the current St. Patrick School building at 235 S. Beaver St. in York City in August, according to the release.
York Deanary of area Catholic churches has experienced a 20 percent decrease in enrollment and a 40 percent decrease in the number of baptisms in the past 12 years, according to the release.
"We are grateful to parents for the many years of support they have given to St. Joseph-Dallastown and St. Patrick schools, and for entrusting their children to the schools for their formation," the release states.
The consolidation plan was first discussed by a group of community members concerned over the future of Catholic education in the York Deanary, but the group decided not to move forward with their plans following limited support after a public last fall, according to the release.
