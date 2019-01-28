Newberry Township's dual-purpose K-9 officer Tazer (Photo: Newberry Township Police)

Citing requests from the public, Newberry Township Police said apparel will be sold and donations will be accepted for the continuation of the department's K-9 program.

Tazer, the department's K-9, was euthanized Wednesday, Jan. 23, after it was discovered he had an aggressive form of bone cancer.

On Friday, Jan. 25, Newberry Township Police posted on its Facebook page that apparel honoring Tazer can be purchased here. Donations may also be made on the site.

Chief Steve Lutz said Tazer was purchased solely with donations. In addition to continuing the K-9 program, proceeds will also go toward continuing the community outreach program in Tazer's legacy.

The department said there will be more items available in the future.

Clothing like this is being sold online to benefit Newberry Township Police's K-9 program. (Photo: Submitted)

Tazer helped several agencies in the region and received two Medals of Valor, a Meritorious Service Medal and four commendations from the police chief.

The 8-year-old German shepherd from the Czech Republic served the department with handler Sgt. Christopher Martinez since November 2010, and he specialized in patrol, narcotics detection and tracking, according to officials.

