LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click to read the full obituaries and sign the families' guest books.

Baker, Ronald

Bergdoll, Jon

Dusman, Harry

Gemmill, Bette

Gladfelter, Donald

Hake, Catherine

Herman, Donald

Jackson, Elizabeth

Jackson, Stanley

Lehr, John

Lewis, Vivian

Markle, Clair

Peyser, John

Sciortino, Mary

Silar, Jeffrey

Smith, Agnes

Sprenkle, Lois

Swartz, Charlotte

Swemley, Paul

Weisser, Freida

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/01/27/local-obituaries-sunday-jan-27/2694203002/