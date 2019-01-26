CLOSE York City School District cancelled two basketball games and increased security for two others on Saturday, Jan. 26 after risks posed by social media. Rebecca Klar, 717-505-5531/@rebeccaklar_

York City School District postponed two boys basketball games and increased security for two girls basketball games on Saturday, Jan. 26, due to security concerns.

The security risks are "external issues," and the district is not releasing details of the situation, said Chief of School Police Michael Muldrow.

The issue stems back to social media tension that escalated to a fight after a basketball game in Harrisburg between York High and Harrisburg High on Wednesday, Jan. 23.

Saturday's boys' JV and varsity basketball games between William Penn and Chester Upland in York were postponed. The district is working with Chester Upland to reschedule games in the near future, according to a district announcement.

The girls' JV and varsity teams played Lancaster Mennonite at noon and 1:30 p.m., respectively. Security was increased at the girls' games, limiting spectators and adding slightly more staff on hand, Muldrow said.

Increased threat level: Only player's guardians and staff for both York and Lancaster's teams were allowed in. The teams provided security officials with a list of who would be attending; IDs were checked at three points of entry.

The district operates under a yellow threat level of security, typically, Muldrow said. Due to Saturday's increased concerns, it was raised to a red threat level. The district evaluated different options to determine the safest way to proceed, he said.

"We never want to disrupt the normal flow," he said. "Kids that are playing all year look forward to this."

The district, however, has to make choices for the student's best interest, he said.

The decision follows a fight that broke out at Harrisburg High School on Wednesday, Jan. 23 between York High and and Harrisburg High, according to Harrisburg police.

Harrisburg Police said the fight happened within a large group of people after the game and officers had to use pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Harrisburg School District had requested officers to be at the game because of social media activity indicated an issue may arise, according to the police release.

'Facebook punks': The issue stems from a longstanding rivalry between the two districts and had been brewing on social media for months, said George Fitch, a York City School District administrator.

"It's a shame because you have a lot of Facebook punks that really have no affiliation to the game, and cause a raucous," he said.

Fitch is the administrator for the school district's Cornerstone program. He also has two daughters, a sophomore and senior, who both play for the school.

The social media tension and subsequent fighting typically doesn't involve the athletes, Fitch said. Many of the players know each together and play on the same team in summer programs, he added.

In the end, it ends up hurting the community and players, he said.

One of his daughters had just turned 16, Fitch said, adding she was excited to have everyone come out and watch her play. Due to the security concerns, that couldn't happen.

Security turned away groups of people, both from York and Lancaster, who were not on the provided lists.

"While I understand what the administration has to go through, it's just sad because everyone loses. Whether it's the parents that come out and see it, the fans that want to see it — even the players, because they would like to be cheered on by a large crowd," Fitch said.

The school district evaluates security concerns on a circumstantial basis, and at this time does not believe Saturday's concerns will impact future games or regular school hours, Muldrow said.

The district plans to be under typical protocol by next game, he said.

The district will continue to keep an eye on it, as it does with all other security risks, he said.

