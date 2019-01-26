Local obituaries for Saturday, Jan. 26
Click here to read the full obituaries and sign the families' guest books.
Carr, Patrick
Dusman, Harry
Foulk, Richard
Frey, Robert
Gladfelter, Donald
Hake, Catherine
Herman, Donald
Jackson, Elizabeth
Laird, Wilbur
Lehr, Linda
Markel, John
Minnich, Logan
Moul, JoAnn
Neff, Marlyn
Pessognelli, John
Rupp, Delores
Sprenkle, Lois
Troxel, Robert
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/01/26/local-obituaries-saturday-jan-26/2687550002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.