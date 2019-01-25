Buy Photo Republican incumbent candidate Lloyd Smucker greets supporters after Vice President Mike Pence's Air Force 2 landed at Lancaster Airport in Lititz Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Candidate Scott Perry joined the two during the event. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Rep. Lloyd Smucker's office released the following statement from the congressman on the end of the government shutdown:

“I am glad the federal government is going to reopen and our 800,000 furloughed workers will be paid. As I’ve said before, shutting down our government isn’t an effective way to legislate. That’s why I introduced a bill to prevent shutdowns from happening in the first place and why I’m pushing budget reform in the House.

“Over the next few weeks, we have a great opportunity to address border security. Walls work. They’re a critical part of the solution for our immigration problem. We need a wall to keep our borders safe and lessen the drugs flowing into our country over our Southern border.

“Democrats have said they are willing to discuss our border security, including physical barriers – that’s a promising sign. I hope they make good on their word. We need to solve this problem because it’s our job. The American people are counting on us.”

