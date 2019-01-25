Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Police in Harrisburg had to use pepper spray to disperse a crowd when a fight broke out following Wednesday night's basketball game between York High and Harrisburg High.

In a Thursday, Jan. 24, news release, Harrisburg Police said the fight happened within a large group of people after the game Wednesday, Jan. 23, and officers had to use pepper spray to disperse the crowd so officers could get to the combatants.

Police said the individuals involved fled as officers arrived. The victim refused medical treatment and did not want to file charges, according to the release.

At the same time, a large group of about 100 students was causing a disturbance at a nearby McDonald's, officials said. Police said pepper spray was used there, as well, and the crowd dispersed.

Harrisburg School District requested officers be at the game because of social media activity that indicated there might be a problem there, according to the release.

The game's start time was moved from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m. as well to avoid any problems, authorities said.

Police said there were no problems during the game.

