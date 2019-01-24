CLOSE Updated aerial tour of the Mount Rose Avenue - I 83 interchange construction John A. Pavoncello, York Dispatch

New traffic patterns will be implemented in the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 83 near Exit 18 for Route 124 starting Sunday, Jan. 27, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced on Thursday, Jan. 24.

It's part of the $58.3 million project to reconstruct and widen 1.3 miles of I-83 and rebuild the Mount Rose Avenue interchange. Crews are working toward meeting the goal of finishing the project by the end of the year, according to PennDOT.

This stage requires a contractor to shift I-83 traffic to the east side of the highway to allow for widening and reconstructing the southbound lanes and shoulder and to allow for widening the bridge that carries I-83 over Mill Creek, according to PennDOT.

Weather permitting, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday a contractor will finish painting new epoxy pavement markings, move concrete barriers in the transition areas, restrict northbound I-83 traffic to a single lane and shift northbound traffic onto the newly constructed roadway, according to PennDOT.

Contractors will then restrict southbound I-83 traffic to a single lane, move a concrete barriers in the transition areas and shift southbound traffic onto the pavement currently carrying northbound I-83, according to PennDOT.

At the end of the $58.3 million project, reconfigured ramps will include two new loop ramps on the south side of the interchange, eliminating the existing left turns from Route 124 East to I-83 North and from I-83 South to Route 124 East, according to PennDOT.

