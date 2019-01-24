Newberry Township's dual-purpose K-9 officer Tazer (Photo: Newberry Township Police)

Newberry Township Police K-9 Tazer died Wednesday night after serving the department for more than eight years.

In a Wednesday, Jan. 23, Facebook post, the department stated Tazer's "health recently deteriorated to the point that he had to be laid to rest today."

The 8-year-old German shepherd from the Czech Republic served the department with handler Sgt. Christopher Martinez since November 2010, and he specialized in patrol, narcotics detection and tracking, according to officials.

Tazer helped several agencies in the region and received two Medals of Valor, a Meritorious Service Medal, and four commendations from the police chief.

"K9 Tazer was a true warrior to the very end and will be missed by many," the department said in the post.

