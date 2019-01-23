YWCA York (Photo: Submitted)

YWCA York rescheduled a town hall to discuss domestic violence in the community.

The town hall will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, at YWCA York, 320 E. Market St.

A panel of experts including law enforcement, legislative representatives and educators will discuss how domestic violence affects York and ways to bring about prevention. There will also be tables with resources from 6:30 p.m. until the start of the talk, according to a YWCA release.

The event was originally planned for Jan. 17 but was postponed due to expected snow.

