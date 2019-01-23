PHOTOS: Nine new firefighters join York City department
Nine new firefighters make their oath of office for York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services, Tuesday, January 22, 2019. A tenth will be sworn in Monday after returning from a military deployment. John A. Pavoncello photo
Nine new firefighters make their oath of office for York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services, Tuesday, January 22, 2019. A tenth will be sworn in Monday after returning from a military deployment.
York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services Chief David Michaels welcomes the families of nine new firefighters sworn in, Tuesday, January 22, 2019. A tenth will be sworn in Monday after returning from a military deployment. John A. Pavoncello photo
York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services Chief David Michaels welcomes the families of nine new firefighters sworn in, Tuesday, January 22, 2019. A tenth will be sworn in Monday after returning from a military deployment.
Mayor Michael Helfrich reads the names and bios of York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services new firefighters during a swearing-in ceremony, Tuesday, January 22, 2019. A tenth will be sworn in Monday after returning from a military deployment. John A. Pavoncello photo
Mayor Michael Helfrich reads the names and bios of York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services new firefighters during a swearing-in ceremony, Tuesday, January 22, 2019. A tenth will be sworn in Monday after returning from a military deployment.
Mayor Michael Helfrich, right, administers the oath of office to nine new firefighters for York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services, Tuesday, January 22, 2019. A tenth will be sworn in Monday after returning from a military deployment. John A. Pavoncello photo
Mayor Michael Helfrich, right, administers the oath of office to nine new firefighters for York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services, Tuesday, January 22, 2019. A tenth will be sworn in Monday after returning from a military deployment.
York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services Chief David Michaels welcomes the nine new firefighters sworn in, Tuesday, January 22, 2019. A tenth will be sworn in Monday after returning from a military deployment. John A. Pavoncello photo
York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services Chief David Michaels welcomes the nine new firefighters sworn in, Tuesday, January 22, 2019. A tenth will be sworn in Monday after returning from a military deployment.
York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services Asst. Chief Chad Deardorf welcomes the nine new firefighters sworn in, Tuesday, January 22, 2019. A tenth will be sworn in Monday after returning from a military deployment. John A. Pavoncello photo
York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services Asst. Chief Chad Deardorf welcomes the nine new firefighters sworn in, Tuesday, January 22, 2019. A tenth will be sworn in Monday after returning from a military deployment.
The York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services added nine new firefighters too their roles, Tuesday, January 22, 2019. A tenth will be sworn in Monday after returning from a military deployment. John A. Pavoncello photo
The York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services added nine new firefighters too their roles, Tuesday, January 22, 2019. A tenth will be sworn in Monday after returning from a military deployment.
York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services Chief David Michaels signs the oath of office for the nine new firefighters sworn in, Tuesday, January 22, 2019. A tenth will be sworn in Monday after returning from a military deployment. John A. Pavoncello photo
York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services Chief David Michaels signs the oath of office for the nine new firefighters sworn in, Tuesday, January 22, 2019. A tenth will be sworn in Monday after returning from a military deployment.
Barbara Hijazi, left, takes a photo of son Alec, right, after the swearing-in ceremony for the York City Department of Fire/Rescue, Tuesday, January 22, 2019. Alex Hijazi, from Clarks Summit, PA, along with nine other new recruits, will leave for 13 weeks of training at Harrisburg Area Community College before joining shifts at the department. John A. Pavoncello photo
Barbara Hijazi, left, takes a photo of son Alec, right, after the swearing-in ceremony for the York City Department of Fire/Rescue, Tuesday, January 22, 2019. Alex Hijazi, from Clarks Summit, PA, along with nine other new recruits, will leave for 13 weeks of training at Harrisburg Area Community College before joining shifts at the department.
Assistant Chief Chad Deardorff holds Lucia Robeson, daughter of newly sworn-in firefighter Ryan Robeson of Scranton, Tuesday, January 22, 2019. York City swore in nine new firefighters with a tenth joining them next week. John A. Pavoncello photo
Assistant Chief Chad Deardorff holds Lucia Robeson, daughter of newly sworn-in firefighter Ryan Robeson of Scranton, Tuesday, January 22, 2019. York City swore in nine new firefighters with a tenth joining them next week.
    Nine probationary firefighters were sworn into the York City Fire Department Tuesday, and a 10th one is on the way.

    "This group is now the largest group of firefighters hired at one time since 1970," Chief David Michaels said during the ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 22.

    The 10 firefighters come from seven positions created in the 2019 budget and three upcoming retirements, Michaels has said.

    A 10th firefighter will be sworn in Monday, Jan. 28, after he returns from military deployment.

    The following people were sworn in as probationary firefighters Tuesday: Samuel Welk, Michael Melhorn, Dylon Johnson, Nathan Raine, Alec Hijazi, Nathan Huggins, Jake Stephan, Scott Nelson and Ryan Robeson.

    The chief said the firefighters will attend the 13-week fire training academy at Harrisburg Area Community College before starting.

    Chief Michaels will be retiring effective Feb. 1 after 28 years with the department, about seven of them as chief. 

    "I leave knowing the future is here, and the future is bright," he said.

     

     

     

