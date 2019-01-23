Nine probationary firefighters were sworn into the York City Fire Department Tuesday, and a 10th one is on the way.

"This group is now the largest group of firefighters hired at one time since 1970," Chief David Michaels said during the ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 22.

The 10 firefighters come from seven positions created in the 2019 budget and three upcoming retirements, Michaels has said.

A 10th firefighter will be sworn in Monday, Jan. 28, after he returns from military deployment.

The following people were sworn in as probationary firefighters Tuesday: Samuel Welk, Michael Melhorn, Dylon Johnson, Nathan Raine, Alec Hijazi, Nathan Huggins, Jake Stephan, Scott Nelson and Ryan Robeson.

The chief said the firefighters will attend the 13-week fire training academy at Harrisburg Area Community College before starting.

Chief Michaels will be retiring effective Feb. 1 after 28 years with the department, about seven of them as chief.

"I leave knowing the future is here, and the future is bright," he said.

