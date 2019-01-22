Buy Photo Stan Saylor, R-Windsor Township, was reelected to his seat in the House of Representatives for the 94th District Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Rep. Stan Saylor, R-Windsor Township, announced Thursday, Jan. 17, that several York County school districts will be receiving $35,000 each in grants to improve computer science classes and teacher training.

The beneficiaries of the grants are the Red Lion Area School District; Dallastown Area School District; Eastern York School District; and York Academy.

“The changes we see in our workforce are being driven by constantly evolving technology," Saylor said. "In order to better prepare our children to meet the needs of tomorrow, it is essential that they have some background in computer science."

More: Memorial Health Fund grants total of $228K to 13 York organizations

More: State grants $1M for Hanover storm-water management, creek improvements

More: Northeastern population shift means reshuffling of elementary students

According to the governor's office, roughly 300,000 of the state's jobs require skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. More than 70 percent of new jobs will also require such skills.

The funding comes from the PA Smart Initiative, which offers grants to schools that have few-to-no computer science offerings. The 2018-2019 budget approved $30 million in appropriations to fund such efforts.

With the funds, the schools are able to fund a team of four or more educators interested in training to help them implement such programs in their classrooms.

"These grants will help our schools to give our children a stronger and more well-rounded education," Saylor said.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

CLOSE Meet our staff: Logan Hullinger John Pavoncello, The York Dispatch

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/01/22/rep-saylor-announces-35-k-grants-york-county-schools-computer-science-education/2637575002/