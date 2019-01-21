Buy Photo The building housing the former Cobblestones is for sale Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The former Knights of Columbus building on North George Street in York City is on the market, and the owners are looking to sell or lease it to create an entertainment hub in York City.

The three-story, 37,185-square-foot building, which was most recently Cobblestone's bar and restaurant, was bought by Royal Square Development & Construction at a March 2017 auction for $300,000.

Since then, the company has put in extensive work to prepare the building at 205 S. George St. to be used again, said RSDC President of Development Dylan Bauer.

"It actually looks worse than when we bought it aesthetically speaking because of all the work we had to do," he said.

However, the preliminary work was necessary to make the building safe, Bauer added.

A rendering of the renovated building located at 205 S. George St. (Photo courtesy of Royal Square Development & Construction). (Photo: Submitted)

RSDC stabilized the collapsing roof, removed over 60 different types of mold, removed all the asbestos and removed "dumpsters and dumpsters" of debris, he said.

Now that the building is safe, Bauer envisions it being used for what it once was — an entertainment and event hall.

A rendering of the potential live music venue the building could host (Photo courtesy of Royal Square Development & Construction). (Photo: Submitted)

The building, most recently home to Cobblestone's, was originally more in line with the entertainment venue Bauer imagines.

The building was created in the 1920s as the Alcazar Ballroom for Knights of Columbus, Bauer said.

"It was built for entertainment," he said, adding that the ballroom hosted different events and celebrations. "It's always been designed to hold masses of people. I think it only makes sense."

An image of the building's current interior. Royal Square has removed mold, asbestos and debris to make the building safe (Photo courtesy of Royal Square Development & Construction). (Photo: Submitted)

The overall project is going to cost around $2.5 million, Bauer said. As the owners and a construction company, RSDC is looking to either sell, lease or build to suit the building. The listing is with TRUE Commercial real Estate.

Ultimately, Bauer said RSDC wants the building in the hands of someone who will renovate it for the right use.

Although consumer needs have changed in the last 100 years, the one constant is live music and dancing, Bauer said.

That's something he said is lacking in York City.

"As someone who lives here and works here and walks to work every day, I wish we had more live music in our city," Bauer said. "We used to have it, it wasn't that long ago that we used to."

