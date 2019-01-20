Local obituaries for Sunday, Jan. 20
Click here to read the full obituaries and sign the families' guest books.
Bennett, Anona
Contres, Bernice
Daugherty, Stephanie
Eichelberger, Charlotte
Eveler, Marcella
Frey, Robert
Gohn, Ronald
Gross, Thompson
Heckert, William
Kinard, Michael
Kluyber, Kenneth
Kopp, June
MacEslin, Nancy
Martin, Glenn
Matthews, Judy
Muggio, Harold
Thomas, Catherine
Trostle, John
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/01/20/local-obituaries-sunday-jan-20/2630911002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.