Man sent to hospital after York City shooting
An unidentified man was transported to the hospital after York City Police responded to a shooting around 10:51 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18, according to the department.
After officers arrived, the man was transported to York Hospital by ambulance for medical treatment, according to a police release.
The release does not state how serious the man's injuries were.
Police are continuing an investigation.
Anonymous tips can be sent via text message by texting YORKTIPS and the tip to 847411.
