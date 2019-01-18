Buy Photo Volunteers Rory Noble, 16, left, and her mother Meg Noble, both of Windsor Township, help pack holiday meal boxes for the Give A Meal Program at York County Food Bank in York City, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York County Food Bank is expecting to see a growing need in the community as the longest federal government shutdown in the nation's history continues — leaving federal workers without pay and stretching their food budgets.

The food bank will have a better understanding on the current state of need after its Friday, Jan. 17, distribution, said director of communications Michael Fox.

Twice a week, Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m and Fridays from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., the food bank at 254 W. Princess St. offers a free food from its pantry.

The program is open to all York County residents in need; no further qualifications are necessary, Fox said.

But as the shutdown drags on with no clear end in sight, the food bank is going one step further, offering up its food pantry Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for federal employees.

Growing need: The food bank has received calls from about 15 employees inquiring about services, Fox said. As far as he knows, none have used the services as of Thursday, Jan. 16, he said.

The pantry is filled with assorted fresh produce, milk, eggs, frozen meats and other shelf stable foods. Workers can come in and will be allowed different amounts based on family size.

The food bank is also anticipating a greater need for food in February, due to potential confusion over how Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are being distributed amid the shutdown, Fox said.

SNAP recipients have received February benefits early causing families to see an increase in their available spending. Some may not be aware they have to budget it over two, he said.

Currently, it's unclear whether recipients will receive benefits in February for March, he added.

"Hopefully this doesn't go that long and we come into an agreement and this isn't a problem, but right now we are planning to provide more food in this distribution," he said.

More: 'Hunger doesn't take a holiday': Food bank to continue donation efforts

More: Gov't shutdown threatens funding for federal food assistance

More: Government shutdown stalls new craft beers in York City

Empty shelves: The growing need could also put the food bank at risk of empty shelves.

The food bank currently has enough stock, but donations tend to die down this time of year after the holiday rush, Fox said.

"It's another way food is coming out quicker and unfortunately with not as many food drives right now it is more a struggle to keep the shelves stocked," he said.

The pantry stock also gets distributed to 115 partner organizations, Fox explained.

Various soup kitchens and pantries in churches, schools, community centers and senior centers use the York County Food Bank to serve different communities throughout the county, he said.

The pantries pick up the food or place online orders for deliveries.

"York County is pretty big and we're located just in the city, so it's hard to hit all the corners of the county," he said. "This is what these partner agencies do."

While all donations are welcome, monetary donations are especially helpful, Fox said.

Donated funds allow the food bank to purchase what it needs, and get bulk value deals, he said.

"We definitely have enough for now, but as the weeks come on we're going to really need an increase of food donations or monetary to purchase some items," he said. "Just to make sure our pantry is stocked because if these employees are coming in that's going to be another large sum of people taking food out of our pantry."

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/01/18/york-county-food-bank-grapples-growing-need-amid-shutdown/2602910002/