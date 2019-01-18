Winter storm warning: Parts of York County could see up to foot of snow this weekend
York County will be under a winter storm warning this weekend, and a meteorologist says some local areas could see up to a foot of snow.
The warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Saturday until 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20. It comes the same day as Gov. Tom Wolf signed a state of emergency declaration to allow for increased assistance with storm-related needs.
More: Snow expected for York County Thursday, 'significant' storm Saturday
More: What's happening in York this week
"Roads are going to be pretty hazardous and treacherous," said John Banghoff, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in State College.
Areas throughout the county will see varying amounts of snow, which is expected to begin between 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Banghoff said.
Northwestern municipalities are expected to receive 8 to 12 inches depending on how much warm air makes its way north, he said. Central York County is expected to receive 4 to 6 inches, and southeastern areas may only see between 1 and 2 inches.
In all cases, the weather service predicts a transition to freezing rain between 10 p.m. and midnight Saturday, with up to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation. After that a light snow is expected until roughly 8 a.m. Sunday, Banghoff said.
His agency is also warning about potential power outages, as winds gust up to 30 mph.
Residents can expect a high of 32 and low in the mid-20s Saturday. The weather service predicts a high of 28 Sunday, which will steadily drop throughout the day and hit 0 Monday morning, which could lead to a windchill of 25 below.
Banghoff suggested residents get all of their travelling in before the storm hits mid-Saturday, specifically by noon.
Once the storm makes contact, residents should stay off the roads completely until at least mid-Sunday.
— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.
Meet our staff: Logan Hullinger John Pavoncello, The York Dispatch
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.