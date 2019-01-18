Buy Photo Fire police block the south bound lane of Edgewood Road in Springettsbury Township due to stuck vehicles, Thursday, November 14, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County will be under a winter storm warning this weekend, and a meteorologist says some local areas could see up to a foot of snow.

The warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Saturday until 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20. It comes the same day as Gov. Tom Wolf signed a state of emergency declaration to allow for increased assistance with storm-related needs.

More: Snow expected for York County Thursday, 'significant' storm Saturday

More: What's happening in York this week

"Roads are going to be pretty hazardous and treacherous," said John Banghoff, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in State College.

Areas throughout the county will see varying amounts of snow, which is expected to begin between 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Banghoff said.

Northwestern municipalities are expected to receive 8 to 12 inches depending on how much warm air makes its way north, he said. Central York County is expected to receive 4 to 6 inches, and southeastern areas may only see between 1 and 2 inches.

In all cases, the weather service predicts a transition to freezing rain between 10 p.m. and midnight Saturday, with up to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation. After that a light snow is expected until roughly 8 a.m. Sunday, Banghoff said.

His agency is also warning about potential power outages, as winds gust up to 30 mph.

Residents can expect a high of 32 and low in the mid-20s Saturday. The weather service predicts a high of 28 Sunday, which will steadily drop throughout the day and hit 0 Monday morning, which could lead to a windchill of 25 below.

Banghoff suggested residents get all of their travelling in before the storm hits mid-Saturday, specifically by noon.

Once the storm makes contact, residents should stay off the roads completely until at least mid-Sunday.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

CLOSE Meet our staff: Logan Hullinger John Pavoncello, The York Dispatch

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/01/18/parts-york-county-could-see-up-foot-snow-saturday-night/2617251002/