Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A Felton man was killed in a crash on Interstate 83 south in Cumberland County Thursday morning, according to authorities.

State police said in a news released that 37-year-old Robert Frey died in the crash at Exit 40, New Cumberland, in Lower Allen Township.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17.

Police said Frey was driving his 2004 Volkswagen TDI behind a tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes. The tractor-trailer, driven by a 44-year-old Glen Burnie, Maryland, man, slowed down because of heavy traffic.

Frey then drove his car into the rear of the tractor-trailer, the release states.

The vehicles then came to rest in the left lane, according to police. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, and the tractor-trailer sustained minor damage, officials said.

Frey died at the scene, police said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/01/18/felton-man-killed-83-crash/2616813002/