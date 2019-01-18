Felton man killed Thursday in I-83 crash
A Felton man was killed in a crash on Interstate 83 south in Cumberland County Thursday morning, according to authorities.
State police said in a news released that 37-year-old Robert Frey died in the crash at Exit 40, New Cumberland, in Lower Allen Township.
The crash happened just after 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17.
Police said Frey was driving his 2004 Volkswagen TDI behind a tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes. The tractor-trailer, driven by a 44-year-old Glen Burnie, Maryland, man, slowed down because of heavy traffic.
Frey then drove his car into the rear of the tractor-trailer, the release states.
The vehicles then came to rest in the left lane, according to police. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, and the tractor-trailer sustained minor damage, officials said.
Frey died at the scene, police said.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.