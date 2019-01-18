Delays for York County schools Friday
Friday's snow has caused a delay in several York County districts.
The following districts are operating on a two-hour delay schedule Friday, Jan. 18:
• Central York School District
• Dallastown Area School District
• Eastern York School District
• Hanover Public School District
• Northern York County School District
• Southern York County School District
• Southeastern School District
• Spring Grove Area School District
• York City School District
• York Suburban School District
• York County School of Technology
• West Shore School District
Eastern York School District and Northern York County School District schools will not have early dismissal as was previously planned.
