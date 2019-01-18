Friday's snow has caused a delay in several York County districts.

The following districts are operating on a two-hour delay schedule Friday, Jan. 18:

• Central York School District

• Dallastown Area School District

• Eastern York School District

• Hanover Public School District

• Northern York County School District

• Southern York County School District

• Southeastern School District

• Spring Grove Area School District

• York City School District

• York Suburban School District

• York County School of Technology

• West Shore School District

Eastern York School District and Northern York County School District schools will not have early dismissal as was previously planned.

