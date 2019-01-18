Coroner called to Fairview Twp. crash
The York County coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Fairview Township, according to York County 911.
The crash was reported with entrapment on Steigerwalt Hollow Road near Fishing Creek Road about 10:55 a.m., according to dispatch logs.
Check back later for updates.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/01/18/coroner-called-fairview-twp-crash/2614259002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.