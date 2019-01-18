The York County coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Fairview Township, according to York County 911.

The crash was reported with entrapment on Steigerwalt Hollow Road near Fishing Creek Road about 10:55 a.m., according to dispatch logs.

Check back later for updates.

Buy Photo LOGO emergency (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/01/18/coroner-called-fairview-twp-crash/2614259002/