LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The YWCA York postponed a Thursday, Jan. 17, town hall on domestic violence due to predicted snow. 

A rescheduled date was unknown at 2 p.m. on Thursday. 

The town hall will include a panel of experts to discuss prevention of violence in the community. The panel will include law enforcement officials as well as legislative representatives, according to a YWCA release.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/01/17/ywca-postpones-domestic-violence-town-hall-snow/2605216002/