YWCA postpones domestic violence town hall for snow
The YWCA York postponed a Thursday, Jan. 17, town hall on domestic violence due to predicted snow.
A rescheduled date was unknown at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
The town hall will include a panel of experts to discuss prevention of violence in the community. The panel will include law enforcement officials as well as legislative representatives, according to a YWCA release.
