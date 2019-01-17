Crash slowing traffic on Interstate 83
A fatal crash in Cumberland County is affecting Interstate 83 traffic Thursday morning, according to 511pa.com.
The website reported the crash at I-83 southbound, Exit 40B, New Cumberland, about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17.
Trooper Brent Miller, a state police spokesman, tweeted that the southbound crash is a fatal crash involving a sedan and tractor-trailer. Miller said there is one confirmed fatality in the crash.
He asked drivers to avoid the area.
A crash at that exit in the northbound lane was causing traffic delays before 9 a.m.
Traffic was listed on the website as "stop and go" from that exit to Exit 36, Fishing Creek Road, in Fairview Township, York County.
The crash was reported cleared at about 9:20 a.m.
