York County residents should expect snow through the weekend, then a blast of "frigid, arctic" air that will make it feel like 10 to 20 degrees below zero on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said an inch or two of snow is expected late afternoon Thursday, Jan. 17, into the morning of Friday, Jan. 18.

Then a "high-impact" storm is expected to hit Pennsylvania with up to 10 inches of snow north of Interstate 80, according to the weather service.

Kate Navratil, 11, left, and her brother Tyler, 12, both of Spring Garden Township, build a snow jump while sledding at Reservoir Park in the township Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. More snow is in the forecast for the area later this week.

In York County, snow is expected mainly after 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, according to the weather service.

Precipitation amounts of between 1 and 2 inches are possible Saturday, the weather service said.

Snow will fall before 8 p.m., followed by rain and sleet into Sunday, Jan. 20, according to forecasters.

Freezing rain and sleet should continue until about 2 p.m., followed by "frigid, arctic" air and gusty winds that will bring wind chills to 10 to 20 degrees below zero Sunday night into Monday, Jan. 21, according to the weather service.

