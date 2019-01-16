Mill Creek Falls in Airville, the former site of a camp grounds, has been converted into a venue for wedding and other events by a York family. (Photo courtesy of Mill Creek Falls Retreat) (Photo: Submitted)

A former campground in Airville has been purchased by a York County family with plans to turn the 128 acres into a venue for weddings, conferences and family vacations.

Renovations on the full rehabilitation are already underway, and Mill Creek Falls Retreat Center will be open in the spring of 2019, according to new owners Amy and Alex Kauffman.

The Kauffmans purchased the former Camp Donegal property from Presbytery of Donegal in the middle of November for $760,000.

Although the couple, originally from Hershey, has never done anything like this before, they immediately saw its potential, they said.

"After visiting once, we knew that this was where we want to spend our free time, and with extensive upgrades to the 16 cabins and amenities, we believe that others will as well," said Amy Kauffman.

The Lodge is one of the renovated areas that can be rented out for weddings and other events. (Photo courtesy of Mill Creek Falls Retreat) (Photo: Submitted)

Their vision is to create a beautiful space where guests can have a weekendlong wedding or private retreat for the same price as renting a banquet hall in York City, she added.

The space can host more than 125 overnight guests and weddings up to 300.

Guests are welcome to use communal site attractions, including five swing circles, an outdoor swimming pool, two basketball courts, the River Trail to the Susquehanna, the Creek Trail to the Nature Center and various campfire locations.

More than 125 guests can stay overnight at the grounds in renovated cabins. (Photo courtesy of Mill Creek Falls Retreat) (Photo: Submitted)

Sitting right along the river and surrounded by waterfalls, the old camp just "needed some love" to become a great venue, Alex Kauffman said.

A lot of that "love" has already put in since the Kaffumans purchased the land.

Work is finishing up on rehabilitating the cabins into event spaces and modern, upscale facilities, Alex Kauffman said.

Mill Creek has already been booked for several weddings, and the owners are hoping to be even busier this summer, he added.

Those interested can find more information about booking the venue online at millcreekfallsretreat.com.

