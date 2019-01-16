Red Lion attorney and Dover Township resident Jonelle Eshbach announced Thursday, Jan. 10, she is running for York County Judge of the Court of Common Pleas. (Photo: Submitted)

Red Lion attorney and Dover Township resident Jonelle Eshbach is throwing her hat into the ring for a seat on the York County Court of Common Pleas bench in the upcoming May primary elections.

Eshbach, an attorney specializing in criminal law with Eveler & DeArment Law Offices in Red Lion, announced her candidacy in a Thursday, Jan. 10, news release.

Only one position on the court is open, which comes from the December 2017 retirement of former Judge John S. Kennedy.

"I have had a lengthy career in public service," Eshbach said. "I feel that I have the broad variety of experiences that make me the best candidate. I've been on the prosecution and defense side in both federal and local courts."

Eshbach graduated in 1987 from the Dickinson School of Law in Carlisle, after which she began her legal career as a law clerk to the late York County Judge Emanuel Cassimatis.

She then worked for former York County District Attorney Stan Rebert for more than a decade, eventually taking a job as the Deputy Attorney General in the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, where she worked from 2000 to 2012.

In both positions, she worked on high-profile criminal cases, including running the prosecution of former Penn State University football coach Jerry Sandusky.

Eshbach also has federal government experience, having served as an associate chief counsel with the U.S Food and Drug Administration from 2012 to 2016.

One year after leaving the position, she ran for York County District Attorney but lost to Dave Sunday in the general election. But her priorities are now elsewhere, which she said is the best way to serve county residents.

"I truly want to be an asset to the people of York County, and I think the bench is a great way for me to do that," Eshbach said.

The primary elections will take place May 21. Positions up for grabs include county commissioners, judges, and municipal and school board members.

