If York City-based attorney Matt Menges' second bid for judge is successful, there would be a father-son duo on the York County Court of Common Pleas.

Menges, chief financial officer and criminal defense attorney for Trinity Law and son of Common Pleas Judge N. Christopher Menges, unsuccessfully ran for the same position in 2017.

He's making another run at the bench, hoping to fill the vacancy left by Judge John S. Kennedy's retirement in December 2017, according to a Tuesday, Jan. 8, Facebook post.

While Matt Menges' desire to climb the ladder of the law isn't dependent on his father, "the experience would be neat," he said.

For now, he said, he's focusing on what makes him stand out.

"I have a very diverse legal experience," Matt Menges said. "I'm somewhat unique in that I practice in all the areas where the Court of Common Pleas hears cases."

For example, he said, an average day can consist of pre-trial conferences for custody battles, writing wills with clients and representing individuals in criminal trials.

Prior to graduating from the Dickinson School of Law in Carlisle, Cumberland County, in 2008, Matt Menges was a police officer with the Ocean City Police Department in Worcester County, Maryland.

In 2001, he was elected as a Dover Township supervisor, a position he served in until last year. Now, he works at Trinity Law and also serves as solicitor for the York County Recorder of Deeds.

At 40 years old, Matt Menges would be the youngest judge in the court, which he said is an advantage.

"We rely on technology more as a generation," he said. "Our work is becoming more technology-driven, so I certainly have that to offer. I can also give a fresh perspective on some of the issues that face our society."

The primary elections will take place May 21. Positions up for grabs include county commissioners, judges, and municipal and school board members.

