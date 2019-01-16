A crew from DiMartino Ice Co. set up a 40-foot ice slide Wednesday, Jan. 16, in Cherry Lane for the fourth annual FestivICE event.

Workers placed 265-pound blocks of ice to create the ice slide, one of several features for the three-day event.

Buy Photo Rob Higareda, left, and Dave DeFloria of DiMartino Ice Company smooth 265 pound blocks of ice creating the base of a 40-foot ice slice for the annual FestivICE event on Cherry Lane, Wednesday, January 16, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

FestivICE kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, with a craft event by Creative York and a screening of "The Incredibles" at the Capitol Theater, both part of CelebrateARTS, an initiative of the Cultural Alliance of York County. York Young Professionals will host a social at Cherry Lane as well.

Friday’s schedule runs noon to 8 p.m. and includes live ice carvings and a free silent disco after-party at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. Twenty ice sculptures are planned, the most ever seen at FestiviICE.



Saturday will feature family-friendly activities, live music, fire pits, s’mores and more from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information, go to www.eventiveyork.com/events.

Buy Photo Rob Higareda of DiMartino Ice Company uses an electric chainsaw to cut a block of ice while building a 40-foot ice slice for the annual FestivICE event on Cherry Lane, Wednesday, January 16, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

