A crew from DiMartino Ice Co. set up a 40-foot ice slide Wednesday, Jan. 16, in Cherry Lane for the fourth annual FestivICE event.
Workers placed 265-pound blocks of ice to create the ice slide, one of several features for the three-day event.
FestivICE kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, with a craft event by Creative York and a screening of "The Incredibles" at the Capitol Theater, both part of CelebrateARTS, an initiative of the Cultural Alliance of York County. York Young Professionals will host a social at Cherry Lane as well.
Friday’s schedule runs noon to 8 p.m. and includes live ice carvings and a free silent disco after-party at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. Twenty ice sculptures are planned, the most ever seen at FestiviICE.
Saturday will feature family-friendly activities, live music, fire pits, s’mores and more from noon to 5 p.m.
