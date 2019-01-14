Southwestern Police searching for runaway possibly headed to the Adirondacks
Southwestern Regional Police are searching for a teen who they said ran away from his home Monday morning and may be headed for the Adirondacks.
In a news release Monday, Jan. 14, police said they were searching for 17-year-old Stephen C. Fiorenza.
Stephen left a note telling his parents he was heading to the Adirondack Mountains in New York to go camping, but he has no camping experience, police said.
Stephen is 5-foot-7, 240 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, the release states.
Police said it is believed Stephen could be driving a family car, a silver 2004 Volvo S60 with a Pennsylvania license plate of FDP-9602.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Southwestern Regional Police at 717-225-1333.
