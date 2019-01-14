PHOTOS: Deer rescued after falling through ice
Rescue personnel and park officials attempt to rescue several deer that fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Rescue personnel and park officials attempt to rescue several deer that fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Two whitetail buck struggle after falling through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. With the help of park officials, who broke up the ice, the two deer eventually made it to shore. John A. Pavoncello photo
Two whitetail buck struggle after falling through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. With the help of park officials, who broke up the ice, the two deer eventually made it to shore. John A. Pavoncello photo
A whitetail buck swims back to shore after falling through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. Park officials wearing special ice rescue dry suits, broke up the ice creating a path for the two deer eventually swim to shore. John A. Pavoncello photo
A whitetail buck swims back to shore after falling through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. Park officials wearing special ice rescue dry suits, broke up the ice creating a path for the two deer eventually swim to shore. John A. Pavoncello photo
Park Manager Devin Buzard, left, and DCNR Ranger Wanda Pritulsky, right, make their way toward a deer that fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. Buzard and Pritulsky were able to drive the buck into an opening they created in the ice where it could swim to shore. John A. Pavoncello photo
Park Manager Devin Buzard, left, and DCNR Ranger Wanda Pritulsky, right, make their way toward a deer that fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. Buzard and Pritulsky were able to drive the buck into an opening they created in the ice where it could swim to shore. John A. Pavoncello photo
Park Manager Devin Buzard, left, and DCNR Ranger Wanda Pritulsky, right, make their way toward a deer that fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. Buzard and Pritulsky were able to drive the buck into an opening they created in the ice where it could swim to shore. John A. Pavoncello photo
Park Manager Devin Buzard, left, and DCNR Ranger Wanda Pritulsky, right, make their way toward a deer that fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. Buzard and Pritulsky were able to drive the buck into an opening they created in the ice where it could swim to shore. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
John Stoller Jr. of Wellsville watches a whitetail deer swim to shore after it, along with several others, fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
John Stoller Jr. of Wellsville watches a whitetail deer swim to shore after it, along with several others, fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
A whitetail buck swims back to shore after falling through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. Park officials wearing special ice rescue dry suits, broke up the ice creating a path for the two deer eventually swim to shore. John A. Pavoncello photo
A whitetail buck swims back to shore after falling through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. Park officials wearing special ice rescue dry suits, broke up the ice creating a path for the two deer eventually swim to shore. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Park Manager Devin Buzard, right, suits up to go back into the water to assist a deer that fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Park Manager Devin Buzard, right, suits up to go back into the water to assist a deer that fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Rescue personnel and park officials attempt to rescue several deer that fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Rescue personnel and park officials attempt to rescue several deer that fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Rescue personnel and park officials attempt to rescue several deer that fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Rescue personnel and park officials attempt to rescue several deer that fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
    John Stoll Jr. hoped he could save one of the deer that fell through the lake ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park on Saturday morning, prompting an hourslong rescue involving state and county wildlife officers.

    The Wellsville resident helped during the four-hour operation, and he and his family then volunteered to take an exhausted young spike buck home to nurse it back to health.

    Unfortunately for the rescuers, the effort was in vain.

    "We have some sad news, our main little boy, he did not make it," Stoll said during a Facebook Live video Sunday. " We did the best we could do."

    Post by terri.warblestoll.

    Stoll was on hand Saturday morning as Gifford Pinchot State Park officials and state Game Commission officers attempted to rescue four deer that fell through ice covering the lake. 

    He spent hours assisting the rescue, helping hold lifelines for the rescue personnel, and physically pulled one exhausted buck the last few feet out of the water.

    The incident started when a couple hiking along Lakeside Trail with their dog heard three deer struggling to escape after falling through the ice on the lake. A fourth was able to scurry off the ice to safety. 

    About four hours later, Stoll was there as the last deer, a young spike buck, was brought to shore by ice rescue personnel.

    The exhausted buck had a slim chance at survival after struggling to free itself from the icy waters, so Stoll volunteered to take the buck home and try to save it.

    Stoll posted a video on Facebook on Saturday evening showing the buck lying covered in blankets as the family attempted to warm the deer. Replying to a Facebook message, Stoll said the deer was drinking water and seemed to be improving.

    Unfortunately for rescuers, the struggle ended up taking its toll on the deer. Despite efforts by the Stoll family and others, the buck died early Sunday morning.

     

