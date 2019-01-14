York County residents may see a repeat of the recent winter weather this upcoming weekend.

On Monday, Jan. 14, the National Weather Service was predicting a potential for snow starting Thursday night through Sunday.

The weather service said there is a 70 percent chance of snow likely after 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, and a 40 percent chance of snow before 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18.

Friday night will be cloudy, followed by a 50 percent chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain, during the day Saturday, Jan. 19, an 80 percent chance of rain, snow, sleet Saturday night, according to the weather service.

Sunday, Jan. 20, has a 70 percent chance of rain, snow, and sleet, the weather service said.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be sunny.

