A Dover Township trailer is considered a total loss after a fire damaged it while the homeowners were gone over the weekend, according to a fire official.

Dover Township Fire Chief Glenn Jansen said crews were called to a single-wide trailer in the 5000 block of Bull Road around noon Saturday, Jan. 12. A neighbor had called the fire in, he said.

“It had the living room and the one bedroom pretty well engulfed,” Jansen said.

The chief said crews had the fire under control within five minutes. No one was injured.

Jansen said the fire was caused by a problem with a wood stove.

He said the bulk of the damage was in the living room of the trailer.

Jansen said the damage means that the trailer will likely have to be replaced. He said the home was a total loss, with a damage estimate of $40,000.

He did know not how many people lived in the home.

Crews responded to a fire in the 5000 block of Bull Road Saturday, Jan. 12. Photo courtesy of Northern York County Regional Police. (Photo: Submitted)

