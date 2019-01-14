A Winterstown man using a blowtorch to melt ice on his sidewalk ignited a portion of his home Sunday night, according to a fire official.

North Hopewell-Winterstown Fire Chief Ben Grove said the homeowner was melting ice on his sidewalk about 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, when it ignited some building materials near on the side of the home, sparking the blaze.

The home is in the 11000 block of Winterstown Road, according to the chief.

“I arrived on scene, and with the help of the homeowner we were able to get the siding off," he said.

The damage was limited to to the siding, some insulation and some paneling in the home, according to the chief, who estimated the damage at less than $1,000.

Crews respond to a fire in the 11,000 block of Winterstown Road Sunday, Jan. 13. Photo courtesy of South County Fire Photos. (Photo: Submitted)

He said there was smoke in the house but nothing that would prevent the residents from living there.

Grove said fire officials were at the scene for about a half an hour.

Red Lion Fire Department and Felton Fire Co. assisted in fighting the fire. No one was injured in the blaze.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/01/14/chief-blowtorch-used-melt-ice-sparks-winterstown-fire/2569813002/