HARRISBURG – Authorities say a man leading police on a car chase crashed into a truck carrying a family of six on their way to the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Police say the chase stemmed from a traffic stop in Harrisburg around 8 a.m. Saturday.

The 28-year-old driver was asked to turn off his vehicle, and instead he sped off with an officer still hanging on to the car. The officer was not injured.

Police say the driver later ran a red light and crashed into the pickup truck, causing it to flip over.

The driver of the pickup truck has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Five others in the vehicle have been hospitalized for moderate injuries.

The driver that led the chase is in police custody at a hospital.

