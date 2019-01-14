Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Car fleeing police crashes into family heading to Pennsylvania Farm Show
Authorities say a man leading police on a car chase crashed into a truck carrying a family of six on their way to the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Car fleeing police crashes into family heading to Pennsylvania Farm Show
The Associated Press
Published 7:30 a.m. ET Jan. 14, 2019 | Updated 7:32 a.m. ET Jan. 14, 2019
HARRISBURG – Authorities say a man leading police on a car chase crashed into a truck carrying a family of six on their way to the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Police say the chase stemmed from a traffic stop in Harrisburg around 8 a.m. Saturday.
The 28-year-old driver was asked to turn off his vehicle, and instead he sped off with an officer still hanging on to the car. The officer was not injured.
Police say the driver later ran a red light and crashed into the pickup truck, causing it to flip over.
The driver of the pickup truck has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Five others in the vehicle have been hospitalized for moderate injuries.
The driver that led the chase is in police custody at a hospital.
More: Pennsylvania bar reports party bus stolen
More: ‘Standoff’ ends after homeowner returns from walk
Last SlideNext Slide
Autoplay
Show Thumbnails
Show Captions
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/01/14/car-fleeing-police-crashes-family-heading-pennsylvania-farm-show/38894885/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.