Local obituaries for Sunday, Jan. 13
Click to read the full obituaries and to sign the families' guest books.
Cannon, Jay
Carr, Patrick
Cruz-Batis, Jose
Fetrow, Ralph
Foore, David
Gilbert, Ernest
Hartman, Deanna
Howard, Edward
James, Brook
Kauffman, Ruth
Kohler, Thomas
Lopez, Linda
Mullis, Mary
Pirozzi, Anthony
Rineholt, Mabel
Shoemaker, Donald
Sipe, Arthur
Slick, Timothy
Stohler, Nancy
Strouse, Juanita
Winter, John
Witmer, Ruth
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/01/13/local-obituaries-sunday-jan-13/2563766002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.