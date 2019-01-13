CLOSE Hundreds gather at Crispus Attucks Community Center to share breakfast and then team up to complete various community improvement projects around York City.

Crispus Attucks Association will hold its 37th Annual MLK Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 21. This year's theme is "Bringing His Vision to Life," according to a release.

Community members are invited to the Crispus Attucks Association of York, 605 S. Duke St., for an event featuring local artists, a program and a breakfast, according to the release.

Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. with registration for volunteer assignments. The MLK Day Program will begin at 8 a.m., with a presentation of the Living the Dream award to four of York's youth at 8:30 a.m. This year's recipients are Destinee Burgos, Selmary Colon-Alvarado, Silmary Colon-Alvarado and Amiia Martin.

Buy Photo Helen Thackston Charter School Elite Dance Team members Justin Burgos, 17, hugs Janneishaly Torres, 16, both of York City, during the Crispus Attucks 36th Annual MLK Day of Service at the community center Monday, Jan 15, 2018. After a breakfast at the center, teams of volunteers worked at various locations around the city providing services during Martin Luther King Day. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: , The York Dispatch)

There will be a community breakfast at 9:15 a.m., followed by service projects taking place between 10 a.m. and noon.

The service projects will take place throughout the city, including at Bell Family Shelter, Lincoln Charter School and Martin Library.

