Buy Photo crash logo (John A. Pavoncello photo) (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A Hanover man died after suffering a medical event before his car crashed into a construction site in Adams County on Friday, Jan. 10, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police identified the man as Eddie Green, 62.

Green was not wearing a seat-belt, and the vehicle was not equipped with airbags, according to police.

Green was driving west on West King Street in Abbotstown when his blue 1983 General Motors Company 2500 truck crashed around 10 a.m., according to police.

An investigation found Green suffered a medical event before his truck hit traffic cones in an active construction zone, according to police.

The truck traveled into the oncoming lane and off the side of the road, striking some mail boxes and a concrete step, according to the police report.

The truck continued and struck a dirt embankment and stone wall; it traveled through a front yard and along the stone wall before coming to a rest partially on the road, according to police.

United Hook and Ladder Fire Department, Hampton Fire Police and East Berlin EMS assisted at the scene.

