A house fire in Dover Township was reported at 12:05 p.m., according to York County 911.

The fire in the 5000 block of Bull Road near the intersection of Cherry Orchard Road and Kunkle Mill Road was still active as of 12:30 p.m., according to 911.

The level of damage and potential cause are currently unknown, according to 911.

More than 20 units responded. Dover Township Fire Department had command of the operation, according to 911.

