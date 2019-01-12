York Mayor Charlie Robertson listens to a question asked by one of the many members of the media in attendance for his press conference following his arrest. (Photo: York Dispatch File Photo)

Investigation Discovery will soon air an episode of "People Magazine Investigates" focusing on York City's 1969 race riot homicides and the resulting prosecutions more than 30 years later.

The crime show will air the episode called "Murder on Newberry Street" at 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, according to the channel's website.

The episode focuses on the race riot-related murders of Lillie Belle Allen and York City Police Officer Henry Schaad, as well as the investigations that re-opened the cases in 2000.

Members of Allen's family and Schaad's family are interviewed, as well as former prosecutors Tom Kelley and Bill Graff. A preview of the episode can be seen here.

Graff tried Schaad's killers, and Kelley prosecuted the Allen trial.

Former York City Mayor Charlie Robertson, who died in 2017, was charged with the homicide in the race-riot slaying of Allen. He was charged along with eight others.

An all-white jury found Robertson not guilty of second-degree murder charges but convicted his two co-defendants on the same charges.

Six others pleaded guilty to playing a role in Allen’s death, and some testified that they received ammunition from Robertson, a York City Police officer during the 1969 race riots. Several also testified Robertson urged them to use the ammunition to kill black people.

Robertson was the only defendant who was not accused of shooting at Allen.

Episodes of People Magazine Investigates can be viewed on the Investigation Discovery website here. A cable login is required to watch some of the episodes.

Investigation Discovery is channel 192 on Dish, channel 285 on DirecTV, and channel 111 or 1232 on Comcast Xfinity, according to the channel's website.

