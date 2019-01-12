PHOTOS: Deer rescued after falling through ice
Rescue personnel and park officials attempt to rescue several deer that fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Rescue personnel and park officials attempt to rescue several deer that fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Two whitetail buck struggle after falling through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. With the help of park officials, who broke up the ice, the two deer eventually made it to shore. John A. Pavoncello photo
Two whitetail buck struggle after falling through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. With the help of park officials, who broke up the ice, the two deer eventually made it to shore. John A. Pavoncello photo
A whitetail buck swims back to shore after falling through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. Park officials wearing special ice rescue dry suits, broke up the ice creating a path for the two deer eventually swim to shore. John A. Pavoncello photo
A whitetail buck swims back to shore after falling through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. Park officials wearing special ice rescue dry suits, broke up the ice creating a path for the two deer eventually swim to shore. John A. Pavoncello photo
Park Manager Devin Buzard, left, and DCNR Ranger Wanda Pritulsky, right, make their way toward a deer that fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. Buzard and Pritulsky were able to drive the buck into an opening they created in the ice where it could swim to shore. John A. Pavoncello photo
Park Manager Devin Buzard, left, and DCNR Ranger Wanda Pritulsky, right, make their way toward a deer that fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. Buzard and Pritulsky were able to drive the buck into an opening they created in the ice where it could swim to shore. John A. Pavoncello photo
Park Manager Devin Buzard, left, and DCNR Ranger Wanda Pritulsky, right, make their way toward a deer that fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. Buzard and Pritulsky were able to drive the buck into an opening they created in the ice where it could swim to shore. John A. Pavoncello photo
Park Manager Devin Buzard, left, and DCNR Ranger Wanda Pritulsky, right, make their way toward a deer that fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. Buzard and Pritulsky were able to drive the buck into an opening they created in the ice where it could swim to shore. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
John Stoller Jr. of Wellsville watches a whitetail deer swim to shore after it, along with several others, fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
John Stoller Jr. of Wellsville watches a whitetail deer swim to shore after it, along with several others, fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
A whitetail buck swims back to shore after falling through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. Park officials wearing special ice rescue dry suits, broke up the ice creating a path for the two deer eventually swim to shore. John A. Pavoncello photo
A whitetail buck swims back to shore after falling through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. Park officials wearing special ice rescue dry suits, broke up the ice creating a path for the two deer eventually swim to shore. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Park Manager Devin Buzard, right, suits up to go back into the water to assist a deer that fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Park Manager Devin Buzard, right, suits up to go back into the water to assist a deer that fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Rescue personnel and park officials attempt to rescue several deer that fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Rescue personnel and park officials attempt to rescue several deer that fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Rescue personnel and park officials attempt to rescue several deer that fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Rescue personnel and park officials attempt to rescue several deer that fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
    Rescue personnel and park officials spent several hours Saturday attempting to assist four deer that fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park. 

    Onlookers lined the bridge at Boat Mooring Lot 1 along Rossville Road as Park Manager Devin Buzard and state Department of Community and Natural Resources Ranger Wanda Pritulsky made their way from shore through ice as thick as three quarters of an inch to three of the whitetail buck that were struggling about 25 yards from shore.

    The incident started when Paul Hedin of Lewisbury heard the deer struggling while he was hiking the lakeside trail.

    "You could hear their racks clicking together, they were panicking," he said.

    One buck had already perished before the rescuers created a channel through the ice and then went back in from another direction, pushing the two remaining buck into the open water where they could swim to shore.

    Several hundred yards away another buck struggled alone in the icy water as rescuers tried to find a way to get to it.

    A launched boat was unable to break through the ice. About 3½ hours after it fell through the ice, a rescuer using an ice rescue sled was able to grab the remaining buck and hold it's head out of the water as other personnel pulled them to shore with a rope. 

    According to Game Commission Officer Timothy Wenrich, Saturday was the last day of flintlock muzzleloader and archery deer season, but it's unknown what caused the deer to try and cross the ice. 

