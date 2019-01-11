Buy Photo Snow falls on West College Avenue in York City, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County will be under a winter weather advisory Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory goes into effect 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, and goes until 7 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 13.

Forecasters are anticipating between 1 and 3 inches of snow Saturday into Sunday.

Up to 4 inches is possible in higher areas near the Pennsylvania and Maryland border, according to the weather service.

The weather service said to plan for slippery road conditions and reduced visibility over the weekend.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/01/11/winter-weather-advisory-issued-york-county-saturday/2550737002/