Doug Knight, 46, died Jan. 4.

Doug Knight's wife recalls him as a master story-teller.

But since his unexpected death Jan. 4 at age 46, Korey Warner Knight has taken on the duties, telling her husband's own tale — including details his adoptive home town might not know.

"How easily he could weave his words and make any subject interesting," she said during a Friday, Jan. 11, Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dallastown.

A public celebration of his "kick ass life" was to follow from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday evening at York Elks Lodge No. 213, 223 N. George St., according to his obituary.

"I loved to listen to him," Warner Knight recalled during the service, adding, "I hope each one of you listened, truly listened. Because they were funny and self-deprecating on the surface, but there was so much more underneath. Just like him."

Korey Knight, left, greets a guest during a service for her husband, Doug, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Dallastown Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

While many Yorkers may have known Doug Knight for his work advocating for York City, and helping people achieve their dreams as the chief connector at Connect the Dots Movement, Warner Knight spoke about her husband's life before he came to York.

Not a York County native, Doug Knight was born in Mount Holly, New Jersey, and grew up in Scranton and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. He lived in Washington, D.C., for about 16 years before moving to York in 2012 to join Warner Knight, who is originally from the Red Lion area.

Warner Knight talked about her husband's student years, from playing the trumpet in the high school marching band to serenading sorority members at Syracuse University as a member of Kappa Kappa Psi fraternity.

She spoke his devotion to his family, not shying away from the difficult aspects of his life including his father's two brain aneurysms.

She talked about Doug Knight's love for children — and their love right back.

"They would stare in awe of him, and almost see right into his soul that he really was a kid, too," Warner Knight said.

As soon as "Uncle Doug" would walk into a room with his younger relatives, he'd be whisked away to play or have his hair braided, she said.

And, of course, Warner Knight spoke about their love story. It was one that started exactly 10 years ago to the day that she shared it at the memorial service.

They had met at a house party, Warner Knight noticing his orange vest and white button down. Though Doug Knight seemed familiar, she didn't know from where, she said. Only after mustering up the courage to speak to him did she figure out where they met before: a bachelor party.

"From that night on we were always talking, learning from each other," Warner Knight said. "... We lived and loved fiercely in those yeas."

Friends, family, York City and community leaders attended a service for Douglas Knight at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Dallastown Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

At the time, Doug Knight swore he would never get married and would never leave D.C., she said.

Both would soon be proven wrong.

While he may have initially moved to south-central Pennsylvania for his wife, Doug Knight soon fell in love with something else — York City, she said.

The city loved him right back.

There was an outpouring of love on social media in the wake of Doug Knight's death. Whether individuals to city organizations, he touched the lives of many in York, based on the countless posts. Not without reason.

Warner Knight said she'd often find her husband awake early in the morning and late at night, trying to make sure city events were advertised.

He didn't view each project individually, but as a whole, she said.

"When he talked, he had a way of finding the passion within you," Warner Knight said.

His energy was infectious, and his gravitational pull surrounding him so strong, she said.

"Look around today and in the future," Warner Knight said. "We are all part of DK's drive."

