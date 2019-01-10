A Manchester Township man took action when a fire sparked in his garage Wednesday night, according to a fire official.

York Area United Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Joe Madzelan said the man was working on a car in his garage in the 2100 block of Teslin Road Wednesday, Jan. 9, when a fire broke out.

“He actually had the forethought to close the door for the garage to the house … so that kept the fire from spreading to the house,” Madzelan said.

The battalion chief also said the man attempted to put the fire out himself but was not able to because of the size of the fire.

“He did have some minor burns, he did refuse to go to the hospital," the chief said.

Fire: Madzelan said crews were called to the single-story home about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after a neighbor called the fire in.

The battalion chief said the man was repairing a fuel pump to his vehicle and he was using a siphon pump to get the gasoline out of it. He said when the man turned the pump on, there was a spark, which ignited some gasoline vapors.

"Obviously a flammable liquids fire is going to be a well-fed, fast-moving fire," he said.

Madzelan also said wind caused the fire to spread quickly as well. The battalion chief said the fire spread to the attic above the garage, and some of it also spread to the basement, which is connected to the garage.

The vehicle inside the garage was damaged along with one vehicle parked in front of it, according to Madzelan.

The home itself had smoke and water damage, he said.

When crews arrived, the fire was "well-involved," and smoke was seen coming out of the attic, he said.

Madzelan said it took crews about 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

The man, his wife and two children evacuated the home prior to their arrival, he said. Their dogs escaped the fire unharmed, according to the battalion chief.

He estimated about 30 firefighters helped battle the blaze Wednesday night. Crews from North York, West Manchester Township, West York, and York City assisted, he said.

On the morning of Thursday, Jan. 10, Madzelan said he did not yet have a damage estimate.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced in the fire.

