Award winning country artist Brantley Gilbert will play at the 2019 York Fair. (Photo courtesy of York Fair) (Photo: Submitted)

Award-winning country artist Brantley Gilbert will perform at the 2019 York Fair in September.

The York Fair announced on Thursday, Jan. 10, that the platinum-certified singer will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.

Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, and can be purchased at yorkfair.com or by phone at 717-848-2033. They range from $45 to $60.

Gilbert is one of four country artists with back-to-back platinum certified albums, according to a York Fair release. His hits include "Bottoms Up," "Stone Cold Sober" and "My Kind of Crazy."

Gilbert's music strays from the traditional, featuring slow burn electric guitars, crashing drums and acoustic flourishes to define his country fused with hard rock style, according to the release.

The fair runs from Sept. 6 to Sept. 15.

Other announced acts include 12-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynn, performing Saturday, Sept. 7, and the Outlaws and Renegades tour featuring Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band, performing Thursday, Sept. 12.

More: Young ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer to headline York Fair in 2019

More: York Fair will move to summer in 2020

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/01/10/award-winning-country-artist-brantley-gilbert-coming-york-fair/2537359002/